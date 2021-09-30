A QUICK round up of some of the latest news in brief from Costa del Sol compiled for you by Euro Weekly News.

Erotic tapa

IF you fancy your food fun, spicy but subtle, with a sexy touch, either because of the presentation or the flavours then you will look forward to the return of the Fuengirola Erotic Tapa Route which now enters its 13th year in November.

Less crime

THE Mayor of Torremolinos José Ortiz has been pleased to announce that the overall crime rate in the municipality has dropped by 12 per cent compared to 2019 and in the case of robbery and violent crime the drop is 35 per cent.

More help

BENALMADENA Council is to make a grant of €15,000 to the Association of Relatives and People with Mental Illness of the Costa del Sol (AFESOL), for the implementation of a job orientation program for people with mental health problems which was conceived in 2020.

Zip line

EL ESPARRAGAL Park in Mijas has now installed a new children’s playground which apart from the usual swings and slides has also introduced what should be a very popular attraction for children, a 20-metre zip line. Added to this has been the renovation of furniture generally.

Additional funds

ALTHOUGH initially offering €180,000 in financial support for the purchase of food and other essentials for the Food Guarantee Programme, the Marbella Council has now agreed to increase this amount to €300,000 after signing a new agreement with the DYA group which helps vulnerable families.

Special delivery

ON December 29, 1993 a desperate mother arrived at the Costa del Sol Hospital which was due to open the following day as her baby was not prepared to wait any longer and Nuria Rey became the first baby born there. Now 28 years later, she has returned for the birth of her son Alejandro.

Free translation

THE Estepona Council is offering a free service for foreign parents of schoolchildren in the municipality who don’t speak Spanish but want to discuss with teachers how their children are progressing. 14 volunteers, offers assistance in a total of 11 languages (English, French, Russian, Polish, Romanian, Bulgarian, Norwegian, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Moldovan and Arabic) and a similar service applies to health centres.

