Brexiteer Nigel Farage says he was hit by a van at a roundabout while searching for a garage with petrol.

Nigel Farage tweeted: “”The government tell us that the fuel crisis is easing…

“I went to 7 petrol stations this morning and there was no fuel at any of them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Was then hit by a van whilst stationary at a roundabout. Great start to the day!”

There was not universal outpourings of empathy for Nigel Farage. One wag tweeted: “Couldnt have happened to a better guy” and another: “Welcome to brexit Nigel. You happy now?”

Britain’s fuel crisis is expected to last for weeks. Transport Minister Grant Shapps insists however that the situation is stabilising and British army troops are poised to start driving fuel trucks if the UK’s supply chain crisis deepens.

The move was announced by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on September 28.

“While the fuel industry expects demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, it’s right that we take this sensible, precautionary step,” he said.

Farage, a former MEP, now has a show on GBTV.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.