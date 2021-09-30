Maroto calls on EU to boost semiconductor manufacturing in Europe

Minister Reyes Maroto has called on the European Commission to speed up the necessary instruments to boost semiconductor manufacturing in Europe.

Speaking at the Competitiveness Council held in Brussels, she said the European and Spanish automotive industry is impacted by the shortage of semiconductors.

Maroto said she welcomed the measures announced by the Commission, such as the European Chip Law as positive, but has requested a boost from the EC to guarantee the supply of these essential components in order to recover vehicle production levels in European and Spanish factories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The semiconductor shortage is a problem that affects the entire European automotive industry and requires, first of all, immediate action such as facilitating internal flexibility in companies through ERTEs that have been a very successful measure during the hardest months of the pandemic. But structural actions to increase production capacity in Spain and in Europe are required, she added.

Maroto also held meetings with Vice-President for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight of the EU, Maros Sefcovic, and to the Director General of DG Connet, Roberto Viola, during her visit to Brussels.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.