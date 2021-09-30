Living a life with peace of mind at Ciudad Patricia

THERE comes a time in many people’s lives when they need to come to terms with the fact that they may not be as comfortable living in their existing home as they were and come to the conclusion that they need to change their lifestyle and living arrangements.

Ciudad Patricia is a Senior Resort set in 100,000 square metres of green parkland set in the hills between Benidorm and Albir. It offers the perfect solution with one, two and three bedroomed retirement apartments along with community main building and services.

“Living in one of our beautiful apartments is more than a lifestyle choice, it also offers peace of mind. It’s a big decision to make and many people may not feel they are ready, but it’s so important to plan our future today,” said Apartment Sales Coordinator, Amanda Hobbs.

There are currently 190 apartments allowing for independent living spread over five three‐storey buildings ‐ Elisa, Flora, Gardenia, Hortensia, and the most recent addition, Iris. There are caretakers who look after the cleaning of the communal areas and the garden maintenance, and stunning pools.

In 2023, there will be a further 18 luxurious apartments available to occupy in the new Building Jazmin which will be built to the highest standard and is ideal for those who want just that extra bit of luxury as they enjoy their lives here in Spain.

The new Jazmin will also include ‘state of the art’ apartments with underfloor heating as well as latest technology to keep you cool.

There are monitored CCTV cameras and security man on the entrance from seven at night until seven in the morning, the apartments all have access to stairs and lifts. The apartment buildings are situated around a spacious and welcoming central building with a reception, a restaurant and bar, residents’ lounge, theatre, and library.

There is an indoor and outdoor gym to help the residents stay fit (subject to current pandemic regulations) as well as an indoor pool and four outdoor pools, and an extensive range of social activities.

Appreciating the fact that relocating to both a new property and location can be a daunting move to make, Ciudad Patricia offers the opportunity to sample life for a short time at the resort before any big decision is made.

“Potential buyers can try out a one or two‐bedroom apartment for up to two weeks before making a final decision to give an idea of what it’s like to live here in this stunning setting which offers peace of mind and security” explained Amanda.

A doctor lives on‐site and has surgery hours for consultations included in the service cost as well as medical emergencies. There is a public bus every hour, a shopping bus once a week as well as a postal delivery service, all aimed to make your life in the resort as comfortable and easy as possible.

You can choose from a selection of one-, two- or three-bedroom luxury apartments, all of which benefit from a bright, spacious lounge with dual air conditioning and electrically operated sun awnings as part of the standard finish, plus there is also the option of glass curtains or a conservatory.

Each well‐designed apartment has a private terrace, and some have private gardens, where you can sit out and enjoy the incredible views of the mountains, valleys, swimming pools and gardens.

All of the apartments have been designed with comfort in mind, and everything to hand, along with the opportunity to make your dream apartment your own.

“We appreciate this is going to be a forever home so our residents can make the apartment their own, and we offer a handyman for free for four hours to help them move in,” Amanda observed.

“We can also set up all direct debits for bills for the apartment and handle changes to Padrons and SIP cards to make the transition smooth and hassle‐free as possible.

“It really is important to plan for the future today and to move when you can and not when you have to. Also, if you are a couple make and plan your move together. So many people who live here say that they wish they had made the move 10 years earlier,” added Amanda.

To find out more about this incredible opportunity to enjoy the peace of mind of living at Senior Resort Ciudad Patricia, call (+34) 673 064 288 or visit the website www.ciudadpatricia.com