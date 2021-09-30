HGV driver killed on A38 after accident involving three British Army lorries

A 53-year-old HGV driver has been killed on the A38 in Derbyshire after being involved in an accident with three British Army lorries



It has been revealed that an accident occurred on the A38 in Derbyshire yesterday, Wednesday, September 30, during which the driver of an HGV was involved with three British army lorries.

This incident reportedly happened at around 1.45pm, on the stretch of the A38 heading north, between Findern and Kingsway, near Mickleover, Derby, and Derbyshire Constabulary are urging any drivers who might have dashcam footage of the incident to please come forward.

The 53-year-old HGV driver sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed from the scene to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he was later pronounced dead.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said, ‘His family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time. Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for any drivers with dashcam footage, in particular of the moments leading up to the incident, to get in touch”.

There is no information on the incident at this time, and it is not clear if the three British Army lorries were involved in the process of delivering fuel to petrol stations at the time of the accident, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

