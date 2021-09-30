Formula 1 announces Qatar will join the 2021 calendar. Qatar’s Losail International Circuit is the latest addition to the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The Formula 1 calendar will also be joined by Qatar as part of a new 10-year deal from 2023.

Formula 1 have said that they are very grateful to The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and the Qatari Authorities. They have come together to host a race this season at extremely short notice. The race will take place in November just outside the capital of Doha at the Losail International Circuit.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, welcomed Qatar and said: “We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023. The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and Authorities have been incredible and have moved at great speed to ensure the race can take place this season at the Losail Circuit, famous to many as the host of MotoGP.

“We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hope from many locations to have a Grand Prix. The huge effort from all the teams, F1 and the FIA has made it possible to deliver a 22 race calendar, something that is very impressive during a challenging year and something we can all be proud of.”

President of Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, Abdulrahman Al-Mannai, looks forward to welcoming F1 to Qatar. He commented: “This is a very special day for Qatar Motorsport and our nation’s ambitions as a host of major sporting events. I’m very proud that we’ve been able to support Formula 1 by stepping in and hosting a race in our country in such a short time frame, while also securing a ground-breaking long term deal with F1.”

“This exciting agreement means that Qatar will be the home of both Formula 1 and MotoGP for the next decade, which are the pinnacle events in global motorsport. We have a proud motorsport history and this is the next chapter for us. Qatar will be a great destination for F1 and we look forward to welcoming all the drivers, teams, media and fans very soon.”

FIA President, Jean Todt, commented: “I congratulate Formula One, the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and the Qatari authorities, who have worked tirelessly, to quickly and efficiently make the inaugural Grand Prix in Qatar happen in these challenging times. The Losail International Circuit, which will welcome the race, has been working closely with us to ensure they are fully prepared for this momentous occasion.

“We are very proud of this collective achievement. I thank the QMMF President Abdulrahman Al-Mannai and His Excellency Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports for their involvement. This commitment to F1 for the long-term, as well as the organisation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and many other international events, is another example of Qatar’s strong passion for sport.”

