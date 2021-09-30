EU-US Trade and Technology Council is a boost for Spain

The launch of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council is potentially a huge boost for Spain, says Minister Reyes Maroto.

The EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC) met for the first time in Pittsburgh on September 29, 2021.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said: “It is a great advance that the US and the EU reinforce their cooperation to strengthen the semiconductor production ecosystems, so necessary in industrial sectors such as the automotive industry, in which Spain is a world power.

“The shortage of semiconductors is a problem that affects the entire automotive industry and requires joint action on both sides of the Atlantic,” she added on September 29.

The Council was co-chaired by European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

“We support the continued growth of the EU-US technology, economic and trade relationship and cooperation in addressing global challenges. We intend to collaborate to promote shared economic growth that benefits workers on both sides of the Atlantic, grow the transatlantic trade and investment relationship, fight the climate crisis, protect the environment, promote workers’ rights, combat child and forced labour, expand resilient and sustainable supply chains, and expand cooperation on critical and emerging technologies,” the EU said in a statement.

