Driver dies after crashing into a toll booth on AP-46 motorway in Malaga

A DRIVER has died after crashing his vehicle into a toll booth on the AP-46 motorway in the Las Pedrizas region of Malaga province



The driver of a car that crashed at high speed into a toll booth on the Las Pedrizas section of the AP-46 motorway in Malaga province, on Tuesday, September 29, sadly lost his life in the accident.

Sources of SUR reported that the incident occurred at around 5.15pm last Tuesday afternoon, when the 33-year-old man apparently entered the toll booth area at Km6, driving a red vehicle at high speed, heading in the direction of Antequera, and his car slammed into the concrete posts outside the booth.

Although the concrete bollards outside the toll booths are designed and placed in position to protect toll booth attendants from such incidents, a young female employee operating inside the cabin was injured by the impact of the vehicle into the concrete.

Emergency services that had been mobilised to the scene discovered two persons trapped, and firefighters from Malaga Fire Brigade managed to release both of them, using specialised equipment.

Unfortunately, the rescue team were unable to save the life of the driver of the crashed vehicle, but the 20-year-old employee, a female from the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja was freed from the broken booth and transferred by ambulance to the Regional Hospital in Malaga city.

Guardia Civil traffic police officers are conducting a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, as reported by surinenglish.com.

