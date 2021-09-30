Ascent to Pico del Cielo for the fight against breast cancer

An organised climb to the Pico del Cielo for breast cancer awareness and in honour of Pilar Serran, president of the Esperanza Association.

The Councillor for Sports of the Town Hall, Daniel Rivas, participated in the presentation from the mountaineering section of the Running Club Playas de Torre del Mar and the Association of Women with Breast Cancer of the Axarquia (Asociacion Esperanza), who have organised a climb to the Pico del Cielo next Sunday, October 17.

The aim of the climb is to raise awareness of breast cancer and to pay tribute to Pilar Serran, president of the Esperanza Association, who recently passed away.

Rivas said: “For the Nerja Town Hall, it is very important that the most emblematic peak of our town is again a symbol of the fight against breast cancer.”

He has also congratulated all those who have made it possible to carry out this sporting initiative in the municipality that seeks to recognise the great work carried out by individuals, groups and associations that provide support to cancer patients and their families.

As for the planned route, it will start from the Cueva de Nerja to reach the 1,090 metre high Pico del Cielo. From there, a pink flag will be unfurled in commemoration of World Breast Cancer Day.