Always a warm welcome at Los Angeles, Albir

IF it’s a warm welcome and excellent food you are after, then Mari Jose Romero, owner of Los Angeles Cerveceria in Albir has just what you are looking for.

Established in Albir since 2005, Los Angeles is famous for Spanish national dishes, and has been serving up the highest quality in Iberico hams with a friendly smile and great atmosphere since its launch.

Earlier this year she acquired the locale next door and knocked through. This has been fully renovated and makes a great meeting room – a lovely place to catch up with some friends or do some work online especially on a cold winter morning

As well as its reputation for being one of the friendliest bars around, Los Angeles is also known for offering the best of Spanish cuisine, with all types of cheeses on the menu, breakfasts, sandwiches and you still get a free tapas with every drink – old fashioned values but priceless for the locals – feeling wanted and loved, as well as a hot chocolate and home-made piece of cake – something for everyone.

Anyone looking for some health options will also love Los Angeles’ range of smoothies.

Beyond its food and friendly staff, the bar’s large interior and huge terrace with all-day sun have made Los Angeles a firm favourite with tourists and locals alike.

Situated just 10 metres from the sea, Mari Jose says the bar is always full.

She said: “It is always full with lots of lovely people, with everyone from the young to older people coming here.”

She added: “Everyone loves the Iberico ham, and almost everyone knows us for our breakfasts and our hams. Our Spanish products are popular with tourists too.”

Los Angeles’ staff, who all speak your language, are always on hand to offer the highest levels of customer service, as well as advice on the best food and drinks to choose from. Speaking French, English and Spanish, its staff make Los Angeles a favourite among the international crowd.

And with lots of parking on-site, if you are looking for a place for your next meal or gathering with friends, why not check out Los Angeles Cerveceria.

Carrer Pau Casals, 6, Albir, open all week from 7.30am to 12.30pm. Friendly service and great food at reasonable prices.