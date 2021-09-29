World’s best low-cost airlines in 2021 ranked including easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2

EasyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 have been ranked as some of the world’s best low-cost airlines.

Easyjet came in sixth place, Ryanair came in eighth and Jet2 came in at fifteenth.

The new rankings were announced at the 2021 Skytrax awards in the budget airline category. The research looked at over 350 airlines and covered things such as customer service, cabin seat comfort, cabin cleanliness, food quality and the check-in process.

EasyJet was also named first in the UK’s best low-cost airline, Ryanair was named third best in Europe and Jet2 came in at sixth.

As of October 4, the UK will no longer have an amber travel list and countries will be placed on either a green or red list.

Travellers returning to the UK from countries on the red list will have to quarantine in a hotel.

For travellers returning to the UK from the green, or ‘rest of the world’, list, rules will depend on their vaccination status.

Brits who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to take a pre-departure test when travelling back to the UK and at the end of October (the date is yet to be confirmed), they will also only need to take a lateral flow test on day two rather than a PCR test.

Brits who haven’t been vaccinated will need to self-isolate for up to 10 days and take a PCR test on day two and day eight.

Top 10 best low-cost airlines in Europe

Vueling Airlines easyJet Ryanair Eurowings Norwegian Jet2.com Wizz Air airBaltic LEVEL Pobeda

World’s top 20 best low-cost airlines

AirAsia Southwest Airlines Scoot Vueling Airlines IndiGo easyJet Jetstar Airways Ryanair Jetstar Asia Flynas Peach Eurowings Norwegian Air Canada rouge Jet2.com SpiceJet JetSmart Spring Airlines Air Arabia Wizz Air