UK sets sights on ‘deeper defence relationship’ with Japan

After the controversial AUKUS alliance, the UK sets sights on a “deeper defence relationship” with Japan.

With a nuclear submarine agreement with the US and Australia in the bag, the UK is working on a “deeper defence relationship” with Japan.

Describing Japan as a “vital and like-minded partner for the UK in the Indo Pacific region” negotiations have now opened on a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to deepen the defence relationship between the two countries.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Japan is Britain’s close security partner in Asia, with shared values and common strategic interests. This sends a clear signal about our determination to deepen bilateral defence cooperation, and the UK’s commitment to the Indo Pacific region.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added: “Deepening defence ties with Japan is an important part of our commitment to ensuring an open and secure Indo-Pacific and a clear demonstration of Global Britain in action.

“Our two island democracies believe in the same fundamental freedoms and a strong economic and security partnership with Japan is crucial to Britain’s long-term interests.

“The commencement of talks comes soon after the UK’s Carrier Strike Group visited Japan, in a sign of our firm commitment to supporting shared security challenges in the region,” she said on September 29.

