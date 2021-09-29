The Crown resumes filming in Banus with star Emma Corrin as Diana

The Crown has resumed filming in Banus with Emma Corrin, who stars as Princess Diana, spotted wearing a red dress with a garland around her neck on the water front.



The Crown, which costs $13 million to produce per episode, kicked off in 2016 with Claire Foy starring as a young Princess Elizabeth. Seasons three and four fast forward in time to Prince Charles’ early years and ill-fated marriage to Diana Spencer, currently played by Emma Corrin.

In 2019 it moved filming to Spain taking advantage of Andalucia’s varied landscapes to stand in for Australia, Greece, and even parts of America.

The area around Tabernas in Almeria was the setting for Diana and Charles’ getaway weekend in rural Australia during a gruelling tour of the country. El Toyo, also in Almeria, was used to stage shots of Brisbane airport. The Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos made a convincing Los Angeles Airport.

Sotogrande and several towns in Cadiz were also used as locations for Princess Margaret’s tour of America in 1965.

In Jerez, the Finca La Penuela was used as a set for homes in America and the Convent of Santo Domingo set the stage for Prince Philip’s mother’s time in Greece.

The Crown season three starred Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, along with main cast members Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. It also introduced Josh O’Connor and Emerald Fennell as Prince Charles and Camilla Shand. In season four, Emma Corrin debuted as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The next series of The Crown will feature the game-changing interview between Martin Bashir and Princess Diana.

