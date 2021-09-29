Sanchez to return to La Palma

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to return to La Palma to inspect the devastation caused by the ongoing Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption.

Lava reached the coast late on September 28 and it is now releasing toxic gases into the air.

Sanchez was last on the island on September 24 when he accompanied King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on a visit to meet with officials and people evacuated from their homes.

More than 600 buildings and hundreds of hectares of farmland have been destroyed on La Palma. The volcanic eruption is predicted to last between 24 and 84 days.

Speaking after a tour of the disaster area, King Felipe said he had been deeply moved by the struggle islanders face.

Lava from the Cumbre Viejo has destroyed hundreds of homes and hundreds of hectares of farm land.

The King expressed his “solidarity and affection” to the inhabitants of “this ‘beautiful island'”.

“We have to do everything in our power to help these families,” he said on September 23.

“It will cost a lot to return to normality, but La Palma will succeed,” he added.

The King and Queen visited El Fuerte barracks, which is acting as temporary housing for people who have been evacuated from their homes. They also visited Todoque. Their itinerary concluded in Los Llanos de Aridane where they met with residents of La Palma who have lost their homes.

