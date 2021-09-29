Real Madrid lose in one of biggest Champions League shocks ever

REAL MADRID lose at the Bernabeu against Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol in one of the biggest Champions League shocks ever



Real Madrid played a home match at the new Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, September 28, against the minnows, Sheriff Tiraspol, the Moldovan champions, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

What should have been a walk in the park for Carlo Ancelotti’s 13-time European champions, against a team making its debut in Europe’s biggest tournament, turned into a nightmare, as the minnows ran out 2-1 victors on the night, with a last-gasp goal from Sebastien Thill.

Sheriff took the lead through a header from Jasurbek Yakhshiboev after 25 minutes, to shock the Spanish side, and it took until the 65th minute for them to draw level, thanks to a Karim Benzema penalty.

Just as the game looked to be headed for a draw, the Luxembourg national team midfielder Thill sent a beautiful half-volley thundering beyond Thibaut Courtois to silence the home crowd, telling the television cameras afterward, “It’s the best and most important goal of my career, that’s for sure”.

Adding, “The side was so brave with how we played, and luckily enough I was able to score a bit of a stunner. After this match, we all went crazy. There are a lot of foreigners in the club, we come from all types of countries. It’s our strength”.

Madrid’s Italian coach Ancelotti could only comment, “You could say we had bad luck, we lost the game on the small details, they scored their goals on the counter-attack, and from a throw-in. We had a lot of shots at goal but sometimes luck deserts you in games. Everything went well for them, everything went wrong for us”.

Sheriff Tiraspol of the Moldovan National Division were formed in 1997. Tonight they beat Real Madrid, the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

