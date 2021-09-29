Nerja animal charity announces €200,00 fundraiser

THE APAA Nerja has announced a €200,000 fundraising appeal to pay for a new animal shelter for the charity.

After one donor generously offered between €150,000 and €200,000 for a plot of land for the refuge, the animal charity is now raising funds to build the pens and infrastructure needed to house homeless animals in Nerja.

Sophie Slade, who works for the charity, said: “Some of you may already know that APAA Nerja have been looking for a shelter ever since the original shelter closed in 2018.”

She added: “Therefore we have now decided that we need to start a Shelter fund appeal… Our aim is to raise €200,000.”

She said: “There’s many benefits to having our own shelter, including lower monthly costs… being able to give our dogs more attention and socialisation time, having a separate area for cats away from the dogs which will be less stressful for them.”

To help raise funds, the charity has also announced plans for a dog show and a fashion show using clothes from its charity shop later this year.

Sue Kiff, APAA treasurer, encouraged everyone to donate, saying that the charity works to protect dogs in Nerja.

She said: “We rehomed more than 300 animals last year.”

Donations can be made by bank transfer to ES67 2103 0202 5900 3002 4087, or for more information contact 643 406 591 or the charity´s shop on Calle El Chaparil, 7, in Nerja.

