Council pushes care for Marbella elderly

MARBELLA Council has held a meeting with the Junta de Andalucia to discuss their plans for care for the elderly.

At their meeting, the two organisations also discussed the future of the Active Participation Centres in Marbella as well as plans for the elderly.

Mayor Angeles Muñoz met with the territorial delegate in Malaga of the Ministry of Equality, Maria Dolores Fernandez, to continue their joint work making available the Marbella council and the Junta de Andalucia´s resources to the citizens who need them.

The meeting, which took place at Marbella council, addressed the planned old people´s home, which is currently out to tender, as well as care programmes for the most vulnerable and activities at the Active Participation Centers.

Mayor Muñoz said: “We have discussed how to speed up carrying out all these plans.”

She added that the regional administration was working on, “the minimum wage and giving benefits to those people who need support because their circumstances require it.”

Ms Fernandez said: “The connection between Marbella council and the Junta de Andalucia is essential to carry out actions for the benefit of citizens.”

Following her meeting with Mayor Angeles Muñoz, Ms Fernandez visited the Centres of Active Participation on the Costa del Sol.

