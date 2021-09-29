Malaga squeezes pirate airport taxi drivers. The Town Council of Malaga are fighting back against pirate taxis.

Pirate taxis are a drain on legitimate taxi drivers. Taxi drivers have to pay taxes and also other expenses.

Recent demonstrations have also called for a tighter control of VTCs. So far this year the Local Police in Malaga have caught out 90 pirate taxis in the area around the airport. This figure has dropped from previous years, as coronavirus restrictions have affected the number of pirate taxis in the area.

José del Río, councillor for Mobility told La opinion de Malaga that: “the airport is going to improve the signage so that travellers arriving in Malaga have clear indicators of where the taxis are”.

The airport director along with the Local Police and the National Police held a meeting last week. They aim to improve the taxi service and “prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering to pick up passengers”.

Avelino Barrionuevo, councillor for Security, explained that Local Police officers are being trained at the Public Safety School of Malaga Town Council (ESPAM). He also said that both uniformed officers and plain clothes officers are fighting against pirate taxis who illegally pick up and drop off passengers at the airport.

Barrionuevo commented: “We know who they are, but it is difficult, because you have to catch them when there is an economic transaction or when they are picking up and dropping off passengers. The local police know who does it, but they have to be caught”.

He added: “Every time we catch a pirate taxi, the car is retained, they are not given the car until they pay the fine, this activity needs to be monitored, we have to catch them when the transaction takes place.”

