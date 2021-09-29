Electricity prices in Spain reach September high

Electricity prices in Spain reach their highest in September.

The continuing price rise of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) remains unstoppable which today, Wednesday, September 29, reaches 189.9 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh). This represents a new all-time high for the eighth day in a row in September, even surpassing the 4% rise registered yesterday.

The price this Wednesday is the highest historically registered, more than the 188.18 euros / MWh that reached the wholesale market on September 16, and the 182.71 euros / MWh that the pool marked up yesterday.

In addition, today’s price triples the amount that was paid during the fifth Wednesday of September of last year when it was 49.15 euros / MWh.

The prices of the wholesale market has a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are joined, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supplies in the free market.

By time intervals, the maximum price for today will be registered between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., being paid at 208.47 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 167.47 euros / MWh between 4:00 and 5:00 am.

With this new rise, the average price of electricity so far in September stands at 155 euros / MWh, 46% above the almost 106 euros / MWh with at the end of August, the most expensive in history.

