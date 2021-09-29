€26 million demand for Malaga environment

MALAGA is asking the EU for €26 million for eight plans it has to lower pollution and improve the environment.

The plans come under the city´s Healthy Malaga programme, and include introducing a low emission zone to improve the environment.

According to Malaga city council, it will introduce a two tier low emission zone in Malaga covering 4.3 square kilometres of the city centre. The council said the €5,161,420 works to the new zone will begin in march 2022 and end in October 2023.

The plan also includes the development and implementation of three new cycling routes in Malaga to connect up the suburbs and extend the bike lane network, costing €1,487,696.

Three bike lanes have already been designed, including on Avenida Pintor Manuel Barbadillo from the intersection with Calle Nuzas to Avenida Editor Angel Caffarena, one on Avenida Cervantes and Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso, and the one on Virgen de la Cabeza and Avenida Juan XXIII to Avenida Jose Ortega y Gasset.

The council said it will also carry surveillance of air quality through an air pollutant control measurement network, as part of a €1,199,756 plan to reduce pollution in the city.

