Cadiz most expensive city to buy a home in Andalucia

CADIZ has been named as the most expensive city in Andalucia to buy a home.

According to officials, Cadiz was followed by Malaga as being the most expensive city for buying a home.

The city´s home prices reach an average of €2,488 per square metre, with the average across Andalucia at €1,850 per square metre.

In Malaga average prices are around €2,426 euros per square metre.

Andalucia continues to be one of the leading regions in Spain´s housing market, with even rental prices across Andalucia rising over the last 18 months to an average of €7.05 per square metre.

During the third quarter of the year there was a decrease of 6.19 per cent compared to the previous quarter but an increase of 5.61 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2020.

A study carried out by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) in the eight Andalusian capitals warned of significant differences in property tax.

For an urban property with a taxable price of €80,000, the amount of the IBI receipt varies between €360 in Malaga, and €541 in Sevilla.

In other cities the differences are also high at €592 in Cadiz and €388 in Almeria.

