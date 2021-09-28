Volkswagen told to compensate all EU consumers over emissions standards

The EU and EU consumer authorities has called on Volkswagen to compensate all EU consumers, for misleading them about vehicles’ emission standards.

The Commission and EU consumer authorities argue that Volkswagen’s commercial practices violate EU consumer protection law as regards the marketing of diesel cars equipped with illegal systems.

Didier Reynders, Commissioner for Justice, said: “Six years ago ‘Dieselgate’ broke. Up until now, not all consumers have been compensated. There have been court rulings exposing Volkswagen’s unfair treatment of consumers, and yet the car maker is not willing to work with consumer organisations to find appropriate solutions for consumers.

“As I wrote to the company last year, not only consumers residing in Germany, but all consumers need to be compensated,” he added on Septembe 28.

To date, Volkswagen has only agreed to compensate EU consumers residing in Germany at the time of the car purchase. The German car manufacturer has informed the Commission and authorities of its view that voluntary payments to European consumers residing outside Germany were not justified since the affected cars have now been altered to meet legal requirements.

The company’s position has not changed despite recent EU and national court decisions which is why the Commission and EU consumer authorities are mounting the pressure.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

