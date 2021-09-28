Rolls-Royce wins contract for B-52 bomber engines

Estimated to be worth at least $2.6 billion, Rolls-Royce has won a contract to build B-52 bomber engines for the US Air Force.

The decision means the American-made Rolls-Royce F-130 engine will power the B-52 for the next 30 years. The Air Force made the announcement after a multi-year competition.

Tom Bell, Chairman & CEO, Rolls-Royce North America, and President – Defense, said, “We are proud to join a truly iconic US Air Force program and provide world-class, American-made engines that will power its missions for the next 30 years. The F130 is a proven, efficient, modern engine that is the perfect fit for the B-52.”

Rolls-Royce will build and test the F130 engines at its Indianapolis, Indiana, facility following the recent completion of a $600 million investment to revitalize the advanced manufacturing campus providing some of the most technologically advanced state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities anywhere in the world. The B-52 CERP win creates demand for 650 engines to be produced at the site and will bring 150 new high-tech, high-skilled jobs for the state of Indiana.

