New exhibition looks at Leonardo da Vinci, his studio and his students

The new exhibition is the first in Spain to study the copies and versions made in Leonardo da Vinci’s studio during his lifetime, works that were based on the master’s prototypes and authorised by him.



The exhibition, which runs until January 23, 2022, includes a significant group of works, most executed in Leonardo’s studio.

“Together with the graphic material and infrared reflectograms also on display, they help to illustrate the master’s ideas, how his pupils assimilated them and the practices employed by the latter in order to produce paintings,” the Prado said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Technical study and restoration of a copy of the Mona Lisa held by the Prado shows that it is the earliest known copy of the Mona Lisa and one of the most revealing testaments to Leonardo’s studio practices.

“Further research has made it possible to attribute the copy of Saint Anne in the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, and the Ganay version of the Salvator Mundi to the same painter,” the museum added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.