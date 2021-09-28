New exhibition looks at Leonardo da Vinci, his studio and his students

Deirdre Tynan
Image: Pixabay

The new exhibition is the first in Spain to study the copies and versions made in Leonardo da Vinci’s studio during his lifetime, works that were based on the master’s prototypes and authorised by him.

The exhibition, which runs until January 23, 2022, includes a significant group of works, most executed in Leonardo’s studio.

“Together with the graphic material and infrared reflectograms also on display, they help to illustrate the master’s ideas, how his pupils assimilated them and the practices employed by the latter in order to produce paintings,” the Prado said.

Technical study and restoration of a copy of the Mona Lisa held by the Prado shows that it is the earliest known copy of the Mona Lisa and one of the most revealing testaments to Leonardo’s studio practices.

“Further research has made it possible to attribute the copy of Saint Anne in the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, and the Ganay version of the Salvator Mundi to the same painter,” the museum added.

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

