ERTE extended until February next year, special ERTE for Canary Islands

The government has decided to extend the ERTE until February 2022. A special ERTE regime has been put in place for the Canary Islands.

An agreement reached between the Ministry for Labour and unions will see Spain’s ERTE scheme extended until February 28. The focus now, the government said, is on training workers as they re-enter the workforce.

Volcana hot Canary islands have been granted an ERTE scheme to reflect the difficulties businesses, employers and employees face in the wake of the Cumbre Vieja volcano explosion on La Palma.

On the Canary Islands, “Workers will have protection and companies will benefit from exemptions of up to 100 per cent of social contributions in the event of their activity being totally impeded and of up to 90 per cent in the case of activity limitation,” the government said on September 27.

Nationwide, the ERTE will continue to provide guarantees for working people, the government added.

“The ERTE will continue to have protection clauses such as, among others, the so-called zero counter, which is extended until December 31, 2022, or the employment maintenance clause. Also the limitations on subcontracting, the performance of overtime hours or the limits related to the distribution of dividends and access to these aids by companies domiciled in tax havens,” it said in a statement.

