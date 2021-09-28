Andalucia offers businesses and autonomous workers financial aid for pandemic expenses.

Businesses and autonomous workers in Andalucia may request financial aid for the fixed expenses they have paid during the pandemic. The Minister of Employment, Rocío Blanco, has announced that she has 1,109 million euros of state funds reserved solely for this purpose.

The Minister has asked Andalucian companies and self-employed workers to request the aid, available from State funds, to alleviate their present economic situation after the pandemic.

Rocío Blanco wants to alleviate the current situation that many companies and self-employed find themselves in, stating that the claim requirements have been modified so that a greater number of beneficiaries can access the funds.

Self-employed workers (regardless of the type of tax they pay) and companies may request aid from the Board to offset fixed expenses (electricity, water, supplies, rents, renting or similar) that they have paid during the pandemic.

To facilitate access to these subsidies, the Ministry of Employment has prepared a very simple application that gives authorisation for the Board to consult your tax data at the Ministry of Finance.

The Governing Council has now approved a decree-law to apply in Andalucia, the changes that the central government introduced with Royal Decree Law 17/2021 of September 15, now correct the deficient regulation of solvency aid for companies and self-employed.

The new text expands access to the subsidy, solving the serious difficulties that many applicants had to comply with the requirements initially established by state regulations- lockdowns and curfews etc.

These changes are aimed at managing the 1,109 million euros of state funds allocated to Andalucia, now including two new eligible items: fixed costs already paid and losses generated from March 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021.

Along with these modifications, the period to apply for these grants is extended until October 20.

The new decree establishes three concepts to which companies can apply for the subsidy. The first of them refers to debts and payments to suppliers and other creditors, financial and non-financial pending payment, as long as these have been generated in two tranches, from March 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, and between June 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

