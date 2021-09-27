Expats in Spain demand more travel freedoms

EURO WEEKLY NEWS readers in Spain have overwhelmingly voted to say that they think travel restrictions should be lowered.

An impressive 100 per cent of readers in Spain who took part in the EWN´s poll over whether they thought it was time for the UK government to allow people to travel freely again said they thought it was time to drop restrictions.

Taking to Facebook to share their views, readers argued that travel should reopen.

Brian Rae said: “As long as they have been tested before they come to Spain is good enough for me.”

Meanwhile, Jill Swain said: “It is time to move forward.”

Expats in Spain had been among the most affected by the UK´s travel restrictions, with the high costs of PCR tests, vaccination requirements and quarantine rules putting many off from making the journey back to see family and friends.

England´s travel rules also caused outrage around the world after it emerged that vaccinations given in various countries are not being recognised.

Latin America and Africa criticised the government’s decisions and claimed the travel rules are discriminatory.

One diplomat from Latin America explained that the rules are unacceptable and said: “There isn’t a single person I have spoken to who isn’t angry about this. People are perplexed.”

They added: “How can a Pfizer or Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine that is administered [in Latin America] not be enough for someone to be allowed in?”

