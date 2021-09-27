THE DGT to make rear-view camera mirrors mandatory in vehicles by 2022



The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in Spain seems to have an endless supply of new rules and regulations and devices that it is determined to roll out for drivers, designed to bring Spain into the modern era, and to of course comply with European legislation from Brussels.

We already have the new warning beacons to place on top of the vehicle, replacing the triangles, in the event of a breakdown on the road, and very soon we should see the new law regarding overtaking cyclists, if it gets approved.

A new mandatory fixture in vehicles by 2022 is going to be the rear-view mirror with a camera installed in it, which apparently is just one of the new devices that the DGT has planned for us all.

Before everybody gets heated, this so-called rear camera traffic detector will be one of the so-called mandatory ADAS’s from 2022, but there will be no need for us to go and change our mirrors. This will only apply to new vehicles, and is a cost that will be placed on the manufacturers of the new vehicles.

When you take into account that Spain reportedly has the oldest fleet of road vehicles in Europe, it could well be a long time before we are all looking in our new rear-view mirror cameras to check on traffic behind us, as reported by moncloa.com.

