Art competition in Calpe

ARTISTS across Calpe are being invited to take part in an art competition on Saturday, October 16.

The VI Outdoor Painting Contest will take place in the historic centre of Calpe, with participants competing to create the best art, with a first prize of €1,200.

The theme is the historic centre of Calpe and its streets and landscapes. Participants will be positioned in the town square, Plaza Beato Francisco Sendra, Calle Reverendo Antonio Penalva, Calle Campanari, Calle Vicent Gallart, Calle Torreones, Calle Mayor, Calle Santisimo Cristo, Calle Pescadores, Calle Puchalt, Calle Sant Roc, Calle Soledad, Calle Garcia Ortiz, Calle 2 de Mayo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The art will be a work created exclusively on the day of the contest and no notes made on previous days will be accepted.

The council said: “Artists of any nationality can participate in the competition, as long as they are not prohibited from receiving subsidies and are compliant with their tax obligations and social security.

“Each participant will be provided with all the materials necessary for their work, including the easel where they will exhibit their painting.”

Those wanting to take part can register until Thursday, October 14 by emailing [email protected], providing their name, surname, ID, address, telephone number, and email address.

In the adult category, the first prize will be €1,200, the second prize €700, and the best local artist prize €500.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.