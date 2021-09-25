Man City take all three points at Chelsea

MAN CITY take all three points in an impressive away win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea



Man City made the trip to Stamford Bridge today, Saturday, September 25, for a lunchtime kickoff against Chelsea, knowing a result was of the essence if they wanted to stay among the pacesetters this early in the season, and they will leave London with all three points in the bag thanks to a Gabriel Jesus strike taking a deflection off Jorginho to deceive keeper Edouard Mendy after 53 minutes, after some superb play by Joao Cancelo to set the Brazilian up.

Remarkably, that was the first goal that the European champions have conceded this season from open play, and if the City players had only been more precise, there could have been at least another three goals, which leads to the nagging question about whether Pep Guardiola still needs a proper centre forward.

This victory elevates City into second spot, level on points with Chelsea, with leaders Liverpool playing away at Brentford later this afternoon, where a win can take them three points clear.

In the other half of Manchester, United were at home to Aston Villa, hoping to keep pace at the top, but fell to a late headed goal from Kortney Hause in the 88th minute, with the defender then handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men a lifeline as he handled in his own penalty area, but spot-kick expert, Bruno Fernandes saw his kick fly over the crossbar, and in front of the Stretford End of all places.

Old Trafford has not been the happiest of places this week with United being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham in midweek, meaning they have lost two home games on the trot after such an impressive start.

