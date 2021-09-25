Golfers raise funds for Food Bank

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Golfers raise funds for Food Bank
GOLFING BREAK: The Taverners Golf Society raised €600 for charity whilst away Photo credit: Pixabay
TAVERNERS GOLF SOCIETY, who play out of Arboleas, recently held a three-day tour in Alcazares in the Mar Menor (Murcia).

The 52 golfers and their wives included Jim Purches and Tony Rook, who founded the society 18 years ago.

Whilst there, a raffle was held in aid of the Arboleas Food Bank, raising €600 thanks to prizes donated by local businesses and bars as well as anonymous contributions.

The society’s captain, John Evans and president Tony Rook, later applauded all the members for their generosity.

The numerous prizes included an overnight stay for two, which was donated by Hotel Costa Narejos and won by Mr and Mrs Jackson.

The Golf Society’s committee members spent every euro of the money raised on supplies at local supermarkets. This included the basic needs that are usually taken for granted including rice, pasta, pulses, washing powder, milk, hand soap, biscuits, tooth paste and much more.

Committee members were “well pleased” to see the Food Bank so well-run, especially its distribution system, they said afterwards.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here