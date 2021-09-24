Treating bone tumours

Limb sparing surgery is an alternative to amputation in cases of bone tumours in dogs.

Limb amputation is the best option for a bone tumour as dogs and cats can live comfortably on three legs. But sometimes it is not possible due to severe orthopaedic or neurological problems with the other legs or it is simply rejected by the owner.

Fore more information, see video below.

