Vera firefighters battle shocking bus blaze near a petrol station.

The shocking fire broke out on Tuesday, September 21. The bus could be seen burning inside the facilities of the transfer company located at kilometre 533 of the N-340. The fire in Vera was near the well-known bar La Brasa.

Locals to the area and passers-by witnessed a giant column of black smoke heading into the air. The smoke was also visible from various areas across the town.

The fire reportedly broke out on Tuesday at around 1 PM. The blaze happened inside a garage belong to the transport company. This meant that there was a risk of the blaze spreading to other vehicles in the garage. In addition to other vehicles being located close by, the blaze occurred near a local petrol station, which further increased the danger level.

Emergency services quickly alerted the Levante Fire Brigade, the Guardia civil, local health services and the Local police of Vera. The fire brigade rushed to the scene of the fire and were able to tackle it and ensure that it was fully out.

Luckily no people were hurt due to the fire and only material damage was caused according to the emergency services. At the moment though it is not yet known what started the fire.

