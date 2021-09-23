Malaga woman arrested after scamming elderly man out of €4,000

OFFICERS from the National Police have arrested a Malaga woman who allegedly scammed an elderly man out of €4,000 while in a relationship with him.

Police have also arrested an accomplice who they say helped to scam the elderly man in Malaga.

The investigation began when a man filed a report at the Office of Complaints and Citizen Services (ODAC) with the Malaga Provincial, saying that he had been the victim of several fraudulent withdrawals in his bank accounts.

Police discovered that the alleged perpetrator was a young woman who was in romantic relationship with the victim, as well as another woman who took part in the plot.

This woman allegedly used her encounters with the victim to ask for small amounts of money. Together they went to withdraw the cash, at which point she took advantage, in conspiracy with the other woman investigated, she got his details.

The pair later stole the bank cards from the man and allegedly took €4,000.

Officers later found the homes of both women and discovered that the accomplice had several sentences for entry into prison.

The case was handed over to the Judicial Authority, who decreed the entry into prison of the accomplice in Malaga.

