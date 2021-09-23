Ferry accident explained

THE Pinar del Rio Ibiza ferry crashed into a breakwater and ran aground entering Denia port on August 16, 2019.

None of the 393 passengers were hurt although the ship was damaged beyond repair after bad weather prevented it from being moved for several days.

Spain’s Maritime Accident Investigation Committee (CIAIM) began investigating the incident in June and found that technical reasons were not the cause of the accident.

It happened when the Pinar del Rio’s captain had to manoeuvre when passing a 25-metre long catamaran with 60 passengers aboard that was leaving the harbour.

This obliged the Pinar del Rio to alter its course, getting too close to the breakwater, the CIAIM investigators found.

They also added that the captain did not adequately assess his surroundings and miscalculated when making the decision to enter the port.