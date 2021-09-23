At least 16,000 people are affected by the eruption on La Palma

The volcanic eruption on La Palma has so far destroyed 374 houses and affected 16,100 people many of who are now homeless.



The latest data shows that lava spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed 166.2 hectares, 374 homes and affected more than 16,100 people.

The damage is estimated to be in excess of €87 million, but the figure is likely to rise.

The Government of the Canary Islands is urgently seeking to rehouse residents.

The Vice President and Minister for Finance, Budgets and European Affairs of the Government of the Canary Islands, Roman Rodriguez, said on September 22 that the regional executive will buy the first 73 empty homes on La Palma it can find and that the government will provide prefabricated houses to help residents who are now homeless due to the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The government is interested in two private developments that are currently empty, one of them in the urban area of ​​Tazacorte, with 44 homes, and another in Montana de Tenisca, in Los Llanos de Aridane, with another 29.

Rodriguez said the funds will be released in favour of the public company Visocan so that it can formalise the acquisition.

