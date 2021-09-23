Andalucia has €450 million of European funds for dependency and disability

The Junta de Andalucia and the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 have signed an agreement for €450 million to be allocated to dependency and disability.

The Junta de Andalucia and the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 have signed a collaboration agreement for a total of €450 million to be allocated to dependency and disability in the next three years. Specifically, €125 million will reach the Andalucian community this year, €154 million in 2022 and €171 million in 2023.

The Andalucian president, Juanma Moreno, explained that this money will serve to face an urgent social recovery generated by the pandemic, the economic recession and its collateral effects, to substantially improve the Welfare State.

Moreno has stressed that the time has come to undertake a great revolution in the social services of Andalucia, optimising and dignifying the care economy and marking a before and after in the way in which service is provided to the elderly, to Andalucians with disabilities and children and adolescents at risk of poverty.

“We speak, in total, of around 2.6 million Andalucians, 30 per cent of our population, to who we are going to significantly improve the response we offer with greater agility, effectiveness and efficiency through 39 actions grouped into four lines of action”.

Moreno has insisted that the Andalucian community is a leader in the provision of dependency, both in beneficiaries and in aid. It also has the largest network of social health centres in Spain with a total of 1,375 that attend to about 36,000 people.

He concluded that we can only achieve a comprehensive recovery if we are able to curb the virus, reversing the economic effects of the recession and facing a social recovery that curbs existing inequality.

“We want to recover not only to get to the point where we were but to become stronger. Andalucia wants to be one of the first in terms of well-being, progress and economic development, and we are in a position to do that.”

