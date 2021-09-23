Serenity Collection is situated on the Costa del Sol, in Estepona, in a quiet neighbourhood less than 1km from the beach. It is a perfect location to enjoy the pleasant Andalucian climate all year long.

Less than 20 minutes from the famous Puerto Banus and the historic centre of Marbella, it is an ideal enclave to establish your residence and explore the surrounding territory. Therefore, a strategic location that allows you to enjoy a wide variety of services such as shops and restaurants, but also a large selection of entertainment and cultural activities.

Serenity Collection is a closed complex of 66 apartments of one, two and three bedrooms, on three levels, harmoniously distributed, that transmit from the simplicity an effect of modernity and elegance.

The complex has beautiful and extensive landscaped common areas and a large adult pool and a children’s pool that shares with Serenity Views.

Outside areas to enjoy the benign weather of the area. Beautiful terraces of 25 to 165m with views (depending on the apartment), towards the communal gardens, the swimming pool, the mountain and/or the sea. An apartment for every personality!

The ground floors with garden surfaces between 15 and 208 sqm are the ideal option for families with small children or pets. The apartments on the first floor with open terraces of surfaces between 25 to 35 sqm are great for their good light.

