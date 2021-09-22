Spain sells vaccines at cost to New Zealand and Fiji. The ongoing vaccination programme in Spain against the coronavirus pandemic is progressing well, and Spain are committed to helping other countries too.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, spoke on Wednesday, September 22 and explained how Spain has been able to sell coronavirus vaccines to both New Zealand and Fiji at cost price. These doses of vaccines have come from surplus stocks held in Spain.

In Catalonia the question of what to do with expired vaccine doses has been raised. Nearly 70,000 doses of the vaccines are sat in refrigerators, but they have expired. At the moment it is not yet known if they will be able to be used or not.

Across Spain the autonomous communities have about 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in stock which has led the health ministry to pause the normal weekly shipments in the recent days. This will enable Spain to optimise stock levels in storage.

The government were able to sell 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to New Zealand. Spain has not made a loss on these vaccines as Spain was able to sell them at the same price that they were acquired for.

The Spanish government are committed to donating around 7.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Latin American countries.

Darias has highlighted the importance of Spain helping countries in Africa where only 3 per cent of the population so far have been fully vaccinated against the ongoing pandemic. Darias hopes that deliveries to these countries will increase.

