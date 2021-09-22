Malaga-Antequera launches breast cancer early detection program

Malaga-Antequera launches the eleventh edition of the breast cancer early detection program.

The Northern Health Area of Malaga-Antequera has launched the latest edition of the breast cancer early diagnosis programme. The programme has already kicked off and began in Archidona. The programme is expected to continue until the end of next year and it is hoped that it will be carried across all the municipalities in the health area.

The second part of the programme will see the mammograms move to the Antequera Hospital itself. This will allow both women from Antequera and women from other municipalities who have previously missed their mobile appointments, to attend at the hospital.

According to the Andalucian Government the rate of uptake in the programme in previous rounds has been among the highest in the entire community. They predict that in this edition of the programme a staggering 15,000 women will take part.

As reported by La Noncion, “Breast cancer is the most common malignant tumour in Andalucian women, as is the case in the rest of Spain and Europe, and the most effective way of detecting it early is to carry out regular mammograms on women of a certain age group who have not yet shown symptoms.”

The last edition of the programme was somewhat hampered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but according to the government “a great technical and logistical effort was made”. They also pointed out that before the campaign ended in July, a grand total of 12,761 mammograms were carried out.

Many people chose to attend their mammograms and attendance was said to be “very satisfactory, with a participation rate of 87.12 percent, one of the highest in Andalucia”.

