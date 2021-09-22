Low police numbers blamed for increase in Almeria rise in immigrants

A UNION has blamed low police numbers on the rise in the amount of immigrants landing in Almeria.

The Jucil union said that a lack of officers is encouraging people traffickers to bring immigrants to Almeria.

The general secretary of Jucil, Ernesto Vilariño, has said that there is lack of funding for the Guardia Civil and a deficit of 300 officers.

The Secretary of Communication of Jucil, Agustin Leal, spoke about the problem posed by illegal immigration, pointing out that throughout 2020, 417 boats arrived in Almeria and this year there are already “more than 400.”

He added that of the around 7,000 immigrants which arrive on the Andalucian coast, almost 5,000 land in Almeria.

He also claimed that a lack of facilities forced immigrants arriving in Spain into crowded centres without food and water.

The official added that Spain was receiving a large number of migrants after they changed the routes they are using.

He said: “All the routes from the Sahel and Maghreb that used to go to Italy now do so to Spain.”

The official is now asking the Spanish government for more money and better facilities to tackle immigration to Almeria.

