AstraZeneca to build €300 million manufacturing plant in Dublin

AstraZeneca has announced plans to build a €300 million manufacturing plant in Dublin, Ireland.

ASTRAZENECA has announced plans to build an advanced manufacturing facility in Blanchardstown, Dublin, Ireland, creating up to 100 jobs and more indirect supply jobs.

At a cost of €306 million, the biopharmaceutical company behind the Covid-19 vaccine will establish a next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility for small molecules at the Alexion Campus in College Park.

The project was developed with the support and collaboration of IDA Ireland. The new plant will allow for late-stage development and early commercial supply, adopting state of the art process technology and digital innovation that is designed to meet the needs of the company’s new medicines pipeline with speed and agility.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has a large portfolio of treatments for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and a Covid 19 vaccine, with several drugs currently undergoing trials.

“In choosing Ireland as the location for its new next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility, AstraZeneca joins the very strong and successful network of global life sciences companies we have in Ireland. I wish them every success with their operations here,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.


AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said he was “tremendously proud”, adding that the investment will “nurture the country’s dynamic life sciences sector and allow for the development of high value-added medicines”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said that Ireland is a world hub for life sciences.

“We’ve worked hard to create a welcoming environment for companies seeking to invest here and we are so happy that AstraZeneca has chosen Dublin to locate its new manufacturing facility with 100 new jobs in the IDA College Park campus in Blanchardstown as a result,” he added.


