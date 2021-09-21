Spaniards face new UK entry requirements from October

Spaniards will face new UK entry requirements from October 1.

Spanish nationals travelling to the UK from October the first will no longer be allowed entry with just their DNI cards, a valid passport will instead be required.

The transitional process, agreed by the EU, Spain and England, which allowed EU nationals to travel to and from the UK with only their national identity documents, ends next month.

Spaniards who arrive in the United Kingdom and British nationals who enter Spain will after this month be treated as third-country citizens and be subject to Schengen area border controls.

UK nationals will, at the moment, be exempt from the obligation to be in possession of visas when crossing the external borders of the European Union for short stays, that is, up to 90 days in any 180-day period, although it is hoped by many that these rules may change as residential tourists boost the economy by millions of euros each year.

As reported recently by the EWN, this may well entail additional waiting times and cause anger and frustration, as witnessed a few weeks ago at Malaga airport when tired and listless passengers knocked over barriers and hurled abuse at staff and customs officers.

The Spanish embassy and the Moncloa website have also reminded its nationals that it is now necessary for them to apply for a visa to work, access studies or establish a business in the United Kingdom.

At the moment, Spaniards are able to continue driving in the United Kingdom as holders of a Spanish or any EU country driving licence. For those who plan to live in the United Kingdom, after applying for residency, the Spanish card will no longer be valid and drivers will need to swap it for a British licence- a similar situation that already exists for UK license holders resident in Spain.

