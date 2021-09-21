Golf Tournament for the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Nerja

On September 18, the first edition of the Nerja Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía Golf Tournament was held, for the benefit of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Nerja.

The Nerja Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía Golf Tournament took place at the Baviera Golf facilities where more than 140 participants met, competing under the Best Ball-Stableford Couple category. The sporting and solidarity event has had the support of the golf professional Miguel Ángel Jiménez and the institutional collaboration of Nerja Council, as well as numerous companies that have wanted to join the initiative.

The Councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, accompanied by the Councillor for Commerce, Javier López, along with the provincial and local presidents of the AECC, have been in charge of delivering the trophies to the winning couples.

Antonio Mariscal Bazán and José Antonio García Cuevas, and Manuel Díaz Puertas and Iván Díaz Betín, already classified in second and third position.

Rivas has congratulated the AECC of Nerja for this important initiative that combines solidarity and sport and has highlighted the support of the institutions and the private sector, making special mention of Baviera Golf for giving up its facilities, as well as the more than thirty companies in Nerja who supported it.

“This Golf Tournament was born to stay”, said the councillor, who also stressed that “Nerja Council will continue to work hand in hand with the Local Board of the AECC in future editions of the tournament or any other activity that allows them to raise funds to continue carrying out this important work for people suffering from cancer”.

