Emergency 112 manages incidents due to rainfall in the province of Almería

From 8am today, September 21, the 112 Emergency Telephone has managed a score of incidents in Almería due to the heavy rainfall that the province has seen in recent hours, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

Most of the warnings have been concentrated in the towns of Los Gallardos and Níjar, and have mainly been due to flooding in homes and roads. Rainfall incidents have also been recorded in Mojácar and Carboneras, although to a lesser extent.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated the yellow warning for rain in Almería until 12 noon today. The province only keeps the yellow warning for coastal regions until 9pm this evening.

In Los Gallardos, a man had to be treated at the health centre after slipping at his house on Nueva Street due to the water that was entering the house.

In Níjar, a woman who had suffered a possible ankle fracture at the San José campsite the Guardi Civil helped her to cross a flooded road to the ambulance that was waiting to take her to the health centre.

Nijar Civil Protection has indicated that a dozen vehicles have been swept away by a flood in the Playazo de Rodalquilar and in the Rambla de la Isleta. There were no people inside the vehicles and no injuries have been recorded.

As a result of the heavy rainfall, several roads in the province have been affected.

The A-7 had problems circulating between kilometres 525 and 529, as did the N-340A at kilometre 520, both in the municipality of Los Gallardos.

There have also been cuts to traffic on the AL-3106 and A-4200, in Níjar, due to stones and mud on the road. All these incidents on the roads have now been solved.

