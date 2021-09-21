ALL this week and until Saturday September 26, Age in Spain Mallorca will be sharing online content about dementia and the realities of living with the condition to coincides with World Alzheimer´s Day on September 21.

Age in Spain is not a specialist dementia organisation, but the Dementia Awareness Week is part of its mission to help older, English-speaking people in Spain live full later lives.

Dementia, is clearly a huge factor affecting their lives for some members of the English-speaking community in Spain.

Age in Spain has been fortunate to draw on the professional expertise and personal insight of a wide range of individuals who have written articles or recorded videos for the week.

Dementia Awareness Content can be found on their website https://www.ageinspain.org/news and their Facebook page.

The charity is also conducting a survey (on the website which is anonymous and should take about five minutes to complete) to understand more about the challenges of living with dementia in Spain, to help it develop future information resources and services

“In the course of Age in Spain´s work we often come across people living with dementia. They might be people who have dementia themselves, or those who are caring for someone who has.

“Questions around dementia come up through our residency work as well as our Casework service, where we help people who are in particularly difficult situations.

“These questions show just how the realities of living with dementia can be exacerbated by living in a different country, perhaps with a language barrier and where the cultural perspectives and support systems are different” Age in Spain Director, Helen Weir said.

If you are currently facing urgent issues relating to dementia, Age in Spain urges you to seek help through your doctor, local social services or local voluntary organisations.

