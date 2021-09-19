One of Ryanair’s most hated policies set to return

One of Ryanair’s most hated policies is set to return. Ryanair are set to bring back a policy that reportedly millions of customers hate.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit international travel hard and due to the uncertainty in travel Ryanair brought in a customer friendly policy which saw customers able to change their departure date for free. This zero change fee policy though is set to end at the end of September.

Travel within the EU is now rebounding and has returned to some semblance of normality. This means that Ryanair will soon be bringing back fees for customers who want to change their flight date.

According to Dublin live, passengers who book their flights before September 30, and plan to fly before December 31, will not have to pay fees if they need to change the date.

Passengers who need to change their departure date beyond the 24 hour grace period will be hit with fees though. These fees will depend on both the travel date which is selected, and the route. Reportedly fees will begin at 35 euros.

Passengers taking advantage of the zero change fee policy will also need to meet other conditions. For these passengers, flight changes will be required to be “at least seven days before the originally scheduled departure dates.”

Fees could also occur if the new flight is more expensive than the original one, as the customer will be expected to pay any price difference.

