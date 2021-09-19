Latest News in Brief – Costa de Almeria

One in five CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA was recently confirmed as a child-friendly town. Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria received the credentials in Sevilla, certifying Cuevas as one of 14 municipalities in Andalucia, and five in Almeria province, that have won recognition by complying with Spanish government and UNICEF’s requirements for child-friendly status.

Melon blow MOROCCO has overtaken Spain as Europe’s principal watermelon supplier, exporting 202 million kilos during the first six months of 2021, against Spain’s 156 million kilos. This does not include July and August and comes as a blow to Almeria, which produces half of all those grown in Spain.

No-fly zones ALMERIA’S Policia Nacional’s Aviation Safety and Protection unit uses equipment that can detect drones within a five-kilometre radius. They are especially vigilant in zones adjoining Almeria airport and the Alvarez de Sotomayor military base where drones risk a fine unless they remain at a distance of eight kilometres.

Shining light MOJACAR’S lighthouse began operating on September 22, substituting Garrucha’s which is surrounded by buildings and is no longer visible from the sea. The new lighthouse costing a total of €280,000 is located on the northern slope of the Cerro de Moro Manco hill above Marina de la Torre.

Two dumbos TWO brothers were arrested for stealing a 66-year-old man’s wallet and mobile in Huercal-Overa after hitting him on the head with his car door. Attempting to flee in the same vehicle, they were detained almost immediately because they did not know how to use the automatic start system.

New website VERA town hall has replaced the website that it introduced 10 years ago. New Technologies councillor Belen Carnicer explained that as 60 per cent of the 15,000 monthly visits to the site are made with a mobile, the new version has been adapted to both phones and tablets.