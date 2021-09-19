Andalucian Centre for Entrepreneurship in Almeria to move

THE Andalucian Centre for Entrepreneurship in Almeria is set to move location after it was left without a building during the pandemic.

From mid-October, the Andalucian Centre for Entrepreneurship will move to the Celulos III building on Calle Lentisco de Cortijo in Almeria.

The centre, which offers entrepreneurs free business space while they set up their companies, had been located at Almeria´s Albergue Juvenil until April this year when the Ministry of Health and Families took it over to be used as a health care centre during the pandemic.

The Ministry of Employment, Training and Self-Employment announced in mid-June that it had begun moving the entrepreneurship centre to new facilities in the Celulosa III building on Calle Lentisco in Cortijo Grande, after a month and a half of searching for a location.

The Andalucian Centre for Entrepreneurship works with businesses to find public and private financing, offers advice on creating a business, and gives companies free space to set up their companies.

The centre´s new location will mean a rent saving of nine per cent, however it will only have the space to host 11 companies, compared to the 30 businesses which had space at the organisation´s previous locations in Almeria.

