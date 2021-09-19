Almeria fights LGTIBphobia

ALMERIA city hall has pledged to eradicate any type of violence arising from sexual orientation and promote respect towards diversity.

This is the basis for a municipal plan to eliminate LGTBIphobia with input from local associations linked to this collective.

“Almeria is a tolerant city that respects diversity, but we want to go further regarding equality,” said Paola Laynez, councillor responsible for Equality, Families and Participation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We have been working for months to create a Municipal Anti-LGTBIphobia Plan that will consolidate what we have achieved so far and, of course, help us to advance with respect to diversity and intensifying the fight against hate crime,” she added.

Members of Colega Almeria, Familias por la Diversidad, Almeria con Orgullo and Amar y Vida are collaborating with Laynez’s department on producing the plan during the several meetings that have already taken place, the councillor said.

“Here at city hall we are very excited to know that the project will soon be ready,” said Laynez, who thanked the different groups involved for their willingness to cooperate from the outset.